The 25th annual Double Decker Festival is packed with music, special events, vendors and food. From Friday morning to Saturday night, here’s the schedule for one of Oxford’s biggest weekends of the year.

Music

Friday, April 22

6:15 p.m.

The Wilkins Sisters at the Main Stage on North Lamar

7:45 p.m.

49 Winchester at the Main Stage on North Lamar

9:15 p.m.

Brett Young at the Main Stage on North Lamar

Saturday, April 23

11 a.m.

Happy Landing at the Main Stage on North Lamar

12 p.m.

Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies at Blue Delta Blues Alley

12:30 p.m.

Buffalo Nichols at the Main Stage on North Lamar

2 p.m.

Jake the Snake and the Pearl Street Jumpers at Blue Delta Blues Alley

Maggie Rose at the Main Stage on North Lamar

3:30 p.m.

Samantha Fish at the Main Stage on North Lamar

4 p.m.

Mr. Sipp at Blue Delta Blues Alley

5 p.m.

Mavis Staples at the Main Stage on North Lamar

6:30 p.m.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at the Main Stage on North Lamar

8:30 p.m.

The Revivalists at the Main Stage on North Lamar

Events, Vendors and Food

Friday, April 22

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ​​

Mississippi Plein Air Painters at Various Locations around the Square, Oxford Artists’ Guild on Boles Wiley Alley

Saturday, April 23

7:30 a.m.

Double Decker Spring Run/Walk 5k Start

Double Decker Spring Run/Walk 10k Start

9 a.m.

Double Decker Spring Run Kids Fun Run Start

10 a.m.

Festival opens

Art vendors open

Food vendors open

Shuttle services begin to run until 10 p.m. $5 round trip.

Shuttles run from Oxford High School & University of MS South Oxford Center Parking Garage.

Square Fair Opens in Chancery Building Parking Lot – Rides, Games (ticketed- $20 wristbands available for unlimited rides)

10:30 a.m

Best Dressed Pet Contest on the South Side of Courthouse Lawn

5:30 p.m.

Art vendors close

Food Vendors Close

10 p.m.

Festival closes