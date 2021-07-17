<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0357-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0357-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0357-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0357-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0357-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0357-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0357.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>On Friday, July 17, the Oxford community held a send off parade for pole vaulter Sam Kendricks and Shelby McEwen, who will be competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The parade concluded along 14th Street. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0083-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0083-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0083-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0083-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0083-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0083-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0083.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>The parade moves up 14th Street. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0189-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0189-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0189-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0189-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0189-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0189-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0189.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Shelby McEwen points to the sky as his car rounds the Square for the first time. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0218-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0218-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0218-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0218-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0218-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0218-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0218.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Sam Kendricks laughs as the parade proceeds around the Square. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0011-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0011-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0011-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0011-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0011-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0011-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0011.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>The Oxford High School Chargerettes dance on The Square. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0174-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0174-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0174-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0174-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0174-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0174-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0174.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Members of Lafayette High School and Oxford High School sports teams participated in the parade in a Double Decker Tours bus. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0166-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0166-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0166-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0166-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0166-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0166-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0166.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>The Jeep carrying Shelby McEwen circles the Square. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0056-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0056-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0056-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0056-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0056-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0056-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0056.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A young girl waves an American flag as the parade approaches The Square. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0061-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0061-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0061-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0061-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0061-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0061-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0061.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A sign reading "Jump Oxford Jump" hangs in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0133-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0133-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0133-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0133-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0133-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0133.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Sam Kendricks points at supports lining The Square. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0198-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0198-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0198-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0198-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0198-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0198.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Shelby McEwen smiles with his mother as the parade pauses in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0210-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0210-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0210-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0210-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0210-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0210-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0210.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Shelby McEwen waves to fans on balconies around the Square. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0088-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0088-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0088-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0088-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0088-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0088-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0088.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0313-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0313-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0313-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0313-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0313-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0313.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>The parade crosses Jefferson Avenue. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0260-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0260-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0260-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0260-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0260-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0260-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0260.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Two Lafayette High School cheerleaders carry a sign bearing Shelby McEwen's name as the parade proceeds down 14th Street. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0292-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0292-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0292-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0292-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0292-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0292-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0292.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Shelby McEwen signs an autograph. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0373-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0373-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0373-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0373-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0373-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0373.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Two Oxford High School Cheerleaders carry a sign bearing Sam Kendricks's name. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0341-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0341-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0341-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0341-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0341-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0341-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0341.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Members of the Oxford community line 14th Street. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0433-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0433-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0433-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0433-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0433-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF0433.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Sam Kendricks sits on the back of a Jeep and looks up 14th Street towards The Square. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>