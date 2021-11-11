The quiet calm of morning does not last for much longer. The slap of wooden boards hitting the ground rings through the air, a precautionary measure to prevent damage to the asphalt from the game day dumpsters. Flatbed stretch trucks pull past the desired drop location and are then put into reverse as a worker lines up the dumpster with the wooden planks. The dumpster is slowly lowered down at a 45-degree angle until it slides into place.

Once the dumpsters are securely placed on the wooden planks, the rattling of trash cans can be heard in the distance. Stacked 20-by-7, the trash cans are carefully turned over, divided and walked over to another truck. There, workers intricately place the trash cans in a spiral formation, making sure not to tip the cans over. The trucks weave around the Circle, making sure the entirety of the area is covered in a sea of red and blue trash cans.

“Typically we have three tractors and on the tractors, there are 20-foot trailers,” Nathan Lazinsky, the superintendent of landscape services said. “There are two guys on the back of the trailers…we modified those trailers so that there is a catwalk where you serve barrels, each one of the trailers has about 300 cans.”

In total, 2,600 trash cans were placed for the Arkansas game.