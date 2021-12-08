The Lambda Pi chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity is under review at the University of Mississippi as a result of alleged hazing violations.

The Daily Mississippian was able to confirm from an individual with direct knowledge of the situation that the hearing pertained to an alleged hazing incident that took place in spring 2020. The individual has requested to remain anonymous.

According to Strategic Communications Director Lisa Stone, the hearing took place on Nov. 15.

“A hearing took place on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, before the University of Mississippi’s University Judicial Council involving the Lambda Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.,” she said. “The university cannot comment further at this time because the process is ongoing.”

Any decision to come from the hearing has yet to be made public.

This is a developing story.