Ole Miss has officially parted ways with men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis after five seasons with the team, Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Friday morning.

“We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes,” Carter said in a statement. “No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day.”

Davis arrived at Ole Miss during the 2018-2019 season in which his team garnered a 20-13 record and found themselves playing in the NCAA tournament. Although they lost in the first round, Davis’ first year gave Rebel fans hope that the program was just going to go up from there.

Unfortunately, that was Ole Miss’ only season with a winning record under Davis.

Over five seasons, Davis went 74-79 with the Rebels. But those who watch Davis and how he coaches on the court know that that record doesn’t indicate how skilled he is as a head coach.

Before Ole Miss, Davis was the head coach for Middle Tennessee where he had a 332-188 record over 16 seasons that included multiple berths in the NCAA tournament. But it just didn’t work out in Oxford.

“My family and I are extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead the Ole Miss men’s basketball program the past five years,” Davis said in a statement. “We appreciate Chancellor Boyce, Keith Carter, the staff and players for their support and work ethic on behalf of our program, and I wish Ole Miss the best going forward. Oxford is a special place to live and work.”

Carter announced that the head coach search has begun.

“As we have seen in the past, Ole Miss Basketball is capable of competing for and winning championships, and we are determined to find the right leader to help us reach our greatest potential,” Carter announced. “Over the last 15 years, we have invested in the sport as much as any school in the country. That commitment, the passion of Rebel Nation and the opportunity to be a part of this great university makes our head coaching position a job that will attract top candidates.”

Carter went on to say, “We look forward to welcoming that new coach that will help our student-athletes grow as both players and men and build a winning team that will make the Ole Miss family proud.”

Ole Miss currently sits at 10-18 with a 2-13 conference record, dead last in the SEC standings.

Assistant coach Win Case will serve as interim head coach to close out the season.

Ole Miss hosts the LSU Tigers tomorrow at 7:30 CST on SEC Network.