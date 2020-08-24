The pandemic has altered sports with season delays, a new practice routine and mandated bubbles for sports teams. Ole Miss football, which began its 2020 preseason training camp last week, has committed to providing a safer environment for student-athletes.

Instead of meeting rooms, chairs are set up in the indoor practice facility to adhere to social distancing protocols.

Head coach Lane Kiffin said the most challenging hurdle the team faces is one they can’t control — how everyone outside of the program practices social distancing. Ole Miss football players have allegedly put themselves in their own bubble to control the virus in their own environment, but according to Kiffin, the challenge is the kids and adults who are not social distancing.

“Drive through downtown,” he said, referencing the masses of students and Oxford community members on the Square.

Kiffin said he thinks the teams that will be successful this season are the teams winning games and having healthy players.

“Everybody wants a fast (40-yard dash) time. Everybody wants to lift weights to get stronger so they can play better and win games. Well, this is going to be more important than the shape you’re in, how fast you are, how strong you are,” Kiffin said. “

The strict practice season will continue for the next few weeks, and Ole Miss football will kick off the season against the Florida Gators on Sept. 26.