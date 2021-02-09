Teaching a child the importance of telling the truth is a value many of us share. When a child has done something that causes shame, a caring adult can only help if they understand what was actually done. The value of truth-telling extends to adulthood. For example, if one is in a doctor’s office, it is important to convey the truth of what one is feeling. It is not helpful to say “Doc, I’m feeling fine,” when in reality you’re having trouble breathing and can’t taste anything. The physician can only be helpful if they know the truth of how a person is feeling.

Likewise, in a democratic society –– whether a city, county, state or country –– it is important to honestly grapple with the truth of the past to engage the present in life-giving ways. Telling a fuller, more complete history is a partial but necessary step toward healing and the possibility of reconciliation.

Collectively, we need to know a fuller history of our past. We need to understand how things were done and why they happened. In this state and in our county, we need to acknowledge the truth of lynching: the fact that many times, a mob of white men abducted and brutally killed an African American man in Lafayette County. We need to acknowledge that mob violence is never acceptable. We need to understand the lasting impacts of lynching on our community and on families within our community. It is only in telling the truth and hearing the truth that we can address the injustice of these acts.

It took intention, serious effort and time, but in Germany, there has been an honest reckoning with the Holocaust, including painful acknowledgement of what was done to Jews, the Roma, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities and other marginalized groups. In her book “Learning from the Germans,” Susan Niemann writes, “What readmitted Germany to the family of civilized nations only decades after the Holocaust and allowed it become a leading power in Europe was the recognition of its crimes. Having the will to face your shameful history can become a show of strength.”

One of the ways we tell history in this country is through our public markers and memorials. On Jan. 19, 2021, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors met and unanimously approved the placement of a marker on the grounds of the Courthouse that will list the names of the seven Black men who were lynched by mobs of white men in Lafayette County between 1877 and 1950. Naming and acknowledging this shameful past must be done. These seven men were among the more than 650 African Americans lynched in Mississippi and nearly 4,000 African Americans lynched in _ during the age of domestic racial terrorism.

As the Equal Justice Initiative’s report “Lynching in America, Confronting the Legacy of Racial Terror” says, “Only when we concretize the experience through discourse, memorials, monuments and other acts of reconciliation can we overcome the shadows cast by the grievous events.”

We are grateful to the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors for working with us and taking this action, and we appreciate that through several conversations, important differences of perception and perspective surfaced. What helped move us forward together was honest engagement and dialogue, where people were able to share their own stories and know they were being heard.

We are humbled that later this year there will be a marker in our most public place in Lafayette County that will speak truth in the name of justice. This is not the end of our work but a milestone on this path, and we welcome others to join us on this rewarding journey. We believe the acknowledgment of this history is important for all of us and can become a point of strength in our community.

Offered with gratitude and respect,

Lafayette Community Remembrance Project

Rev. Dr. Gail Stratton

April Grayson

Lydia Koltai

Effie Burt

Michael Johansson

Rev. Duncan Gray

Randon Hill

Alonzo Hilliard

Terry Hilliard

Deanna Kreisel

Jon Scott

Martha Scott

Rev. Wil Howie

Fred Laurenzo

Laura Harper

Correl Hoyle

Donald Cole

Hans Sinha

Pastor Lee Robinson