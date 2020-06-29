Photo by Reed Jones.

With the recent news of the state Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of Trustees approving the relocation of the Confederate monument from the Circle, Ole Miss students and student athletes have taken their activism off-campus.

Linebacker MoMo Sanogo and several of his teammates posted a two-minute video on Twitter this past weekend asking the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors to remove the Confederate statue that sits in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse on the Square.

Lafayette County holds the power to remove the statue because it resides on county property.

The players in the video also gave condolences to those affected by recent acts of police brutality, like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Dominique Clayton and “countless others who had their lives taken,” Anderson said.

The L-O-U-NITED’s March for Progress: Together We Can event was on Saturday afternoon at City Hall, where Sanogo and his teammates advocated for further change in the city of Oxford. T-shirts were sold and the proceeds were donated to the family of Dominique Clayton Fund and The Boy’s and Girl’s Club of North Mississippi.

Photo by Reed Jones.

Photo by Reed Jones.

Photo by Reed Jones.

Photo by Reed Jones.

Photo by Reed Jones.

Photo by Reed Jones.

Photo by Reed Jones.

Photo by Reed Jones.