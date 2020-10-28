The men’s and women’s cross country teams will head down to Baton Rouge, La. to compete in the SEC Championship on Friday, and the Ole Miss teams feel well positioned to take home wins.

The teams have been successful this season so far and are looking forward to competing this weekend. Junior Mario Garcia Romo has led the men’s team this fall, and senior Anna Elkin has taken on that role for the women’s team. At the UAB Blazer classic on Oct. 16, Elkin finished first for the Rebels, and Garcia Romo finished second in the men’s race.

There have been no guarantees this season, and head coach Ryan Vanhoy said he feels very lucky to be able to compete.

“We feel very lucky and very fortunate to have the chance to compete for a conference championship this season,” Vanhoy said in a press conference. “Obviously, a few months ago I think it was much less clear that this moment would even be coming together for anyone in the conference. Just to have the ability to line up and race and end our season here with a chance to win an SEC Championship is just something that we’re very grateful for.”

The men’s team has won the championship for the last two years, while the women’s team placed second to the Arkansas Razorbacks last year and matched the best finish in program history. It will be a battle for the title, but the Ole Miss teams feel well positioned to come out on top.

The race is set for Oct. 30 at 9:05 a.m. in Baton Rouge, La.