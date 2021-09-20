The Ole Miss soccer team dominated possession throughout their 2-1 win over Georgia Southern. Despite extremely wet conditions, the Rebels were still able to get off a total of 29 shots and held the Eagles to only three shots.

The Rebels attacked the goal from the first whistle, pressuring the Eagle defense with eight shots within the first 13 minutes of the match.

During the 19th minute, the Rebels were finally able to locate the back of the net. Taylor Radecki sent in a long cross to Jenna Kemp on the far post. Kemp sent a header back across, and Haleigh Stackpole finished the pass sequence off by easily tapping it in with her head to put the Rebels up 1-0.

Ole Miss outshot Georgia Southern 16-2 in the first half of the contest, but were forced to settle with only a 1-0 lead.

The Rebels stayed determined throughout the second half of play, searching for another goal. In the 53rd minute, Ramsey Davis was able to contribute the second goal of the game, as well as her first goal of the year. Stackpole made a run down the field and fired a shot at the Eagles keeper, who was able to get a hand on the ball. Davis, determined to score, followed up Stackpole’s shot for an easy tap-in, putting the Rebels up 2-0. This put Stackpole at 10 assists on the season.

However, the two-goal lead did not last long. A short three minutes later, Georgia Southern forward Ellis Nemtsov fired a shot past the outstretched arm of Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus.

Ole Miss maintained control throughout the remainder of the contest, but were unable to double their lead

The win over Georgia Southern helped the Rebels finish out non-conference play with a record of 5-1-2, alongside their single SEC win. Ole Miss heads back into SEC play as they take on the LSU Tigers, Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in Oxford. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.