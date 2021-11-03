After receiving a first-round bye, the Rebels (12-4-3, 6-3-1) rose to the occasion and overcame a talented Alabama (10-9-1, 5-4-1) team 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon in Orange Beach, Alabama. This is the first time in eight years that Ole Miss will make an appearance in the semifinal game of the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels jumped the offensive gun early in the contest. Under 11 minutes into the match, Haleigh Stackpole sent a floating corner kick into the box and Molly Martin used her height to head it home, putting the Rebels up 1-0. This goal gave Stackpole her 14th assist and Martin her 10th goal of the season.

Ole Miss kept this offensive momentum throughout the entire match, and after 20 minutes, Alabama found theirs. The Rebels outshot the Crimson Tide 14-12, but shots on goal were tied at five a piece. After the initial Ole Miss goal, neither team was able to locate the back of the net. The Rebels led the Tide 1-0 going into halftime.

Channing Foster came out of the half ready to add to the Rebels lead, but her shot from the center of the box was blocked by Alabama keeper McKinley Crone.

The Rebels and the Tide battled it out for the rest of the contest, but Alabama was not able to come up with an equalizer.

Ole Miss keeper Ashley Orkus was a vital piece in this win, producing her sixth shutout of the season. Orkus currently holds the title of Goalkeeper of the Year for the second time.

The Rebels will advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2013 and only the sixth time in program history. No. 3 seed Ole Miss will take on No. 2 seed Tennessee on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Orange Beach Sportsplex. Tennessee enters the semifinals after edging out bottom seed Florida 5-2. The match will be broadcast on SEC Network.