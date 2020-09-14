The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the fall soccer schedule on Wednesday with the Rebels set to face off against Texas A&M at home on Sept. 19.

Returning upperclassmen and offensive players will play an integral part in the explosive offensive play this season. Senior striker Channing Foster, who ranked No. 3 in the league with 10 goals scored, said she is excited to see her hard work pay off against opponents.

“I was really focusing on my right foot in the offseason, just developing it and getting more comfortable,” Foster said. “Over the break, I didn’t have people to play against, so I was working on it, but at the same time, you never really know how much improvement you’ve seen until you finally get to play against people.”

Junior winger Lonnie Mulligan, who scored the tying goal in the come-from-behind victory against Florida last year, will also be another force to be reckoned with as opponents will have to grapple against her explosiveness from the outside wings.

“(Fans can expect) lots of crosses in the box and lots of goals,” Mulligan said. “I’m really excited to be more a part of the attack this year and take more responsibility to score more goals. I’m really excited to put more numbers on the board for us and get us ahead so we can win.”

The last time the Rebels faced the Aggies resulted in a 2-1 loss on Oct. 31. After Aggie forward Abby Grace Cooper slotted home a bouncing ball off a corner, the Rebels ran out of time to find the equalizer.

The first match of the season will kick-off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.

The SEC TV schedule is yet to be announced.