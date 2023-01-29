A number of Rebel football players have either decided to forego their last season in Oxford and declare for the 2023 NFL draft or are no longer eligible to play college ball and plan to move on to the professional phase of their careers and play in the NFL.

Running back Zach Evans posted on Instagram Dec. 30, “After much prayer, I have decided to forego my remaining year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

After transferring from TCU, Evans became a key offensive player for the Rebels in 2022 and went hand-in-hand with Quinshon Judkins in the backfield. There is no doubt that Evans, and the recognizable talent that he brought to the Ole Miss football program, will be greatly missed.

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo also decided to forego his remaining year of eligibility and declared for the draft.

Mingo concluded the 2022 season with a total of 861 yards receiving, his season high being 247 reception yards against Vanderbilt.

Linebacker Khari Coleman is another TCU transfer turned Ole Miss Rebel that declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

At Ole Miss, Coleman showed impressive speed and athleticism. As a pass rusher, he produced 20 total pressures, including 12 quarterback hurries, three quarterback hits and five sacks.

Nick Broeker played left tackle for Ole Miss for three seasons, but moved inside as a guard during his senior season. Broeker has proved to be one of the best offensive lineman in the SEC throughout his career based on his quickness and technique and will likely find success in the NFL.

Fifth-year senior and safety Otis Reese transferred from the University of Georgia but came to Ole Miss his junior year and played three seasons with the Rebels.

Reese was smooth with his hands and can get in contact with the ball without drawing flags. For the Rebels, he showed natural balance, quick feet, excellent awareness and was skilled at reading routes and quarterbacks. Reese showed great talent during his final year as an Ole Miss Rebel and is a promising prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mason Brooks, offensive guard for the Rebels, was only a two-star prospect coming out of high school and started his career at Western Kentucky. For his final season of collegiate eligibility, Brooks transferred to Mississippi to join the Rebels.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 315 pounds, Brooks has the size and strength to hold against the bull rush and showed excellent awareness when presented with tricky plays.

The transfer portal produced some of the Rebels’ key players during the 2022 season. Now, after leaving an outstanding legacy on the Ole Miss football program, these Rebels are on to bigger things.