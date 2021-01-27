Ole Miss men’s and women’s track and field teams will head to the Razorback Invitational this weekend for their second indoor season event. The Woo Pig Classic, which was planned to be held in Fayetteville, was originally scheduled for Jan. 22, but the event was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contract tracing.

Nine teams are expected to compete this weekend on Jan. 29 and 30 with Ole Miss including, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Southern California and Stanford.

While the season has just begun, the Ole Miss teams have already seen a few standout competitors.

In Ole Miss’s 2021 indoor season debut at the Vanderbilt Commodore Indoor, senior Rebel runner Anna Elkin topped the school mile record recording a 13-second personal record of 4:46.23. The senior finished second place in the mile race but became the Rebel’s fastest mile record holder after topping fellow runner Maddie King’s 4:46.45 in 2019.

In women’s pole vaulting, freshman Samara McConnell cleared a 3.95m (12-11.50), securing a win for the Rebels and putting her in the record books as a tie for eighth-best in school history.

For the men’s 800-meter race, junior Baylor Franklin (1:48.61) and senior Everett Smulders (1:48.75) secured the top-two spots, with Franklin’s score becoming the nation’s current second-best time and sixth-best in school history.

Other important highlights of the Commodore Indoor Rebel performance include junior Brandee Presley’s 7.37 time in the women’s 60-meter dash and senior Elijah Dryer’s 6.83 time in the men’s 60-meter dash, placing them both in the runner-up spots.

In the men’s 3k event, distance runner Robinson Snider finished second with a time of 8:12.56 and Ben Savino finished third with a time of 8:13.20.

Men’s and women’s shot put, triple jump, 60-meter hurdles, and 4×400 meter relays all contained excellent Rebel performance’s as well.

The established men’s and women’s track team is set to begin the tournament on Friday, Jan. 29 in Fayetteville, Ark., and the Razorbacks will livestream the events on their website.