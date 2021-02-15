Ole Miss volleyball fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville this weekend after taking them on twice. The Rebels lost the games to the Bulldogs, 0-3 and 1-3.

On Friday, Feb. 12, the Rebels started up 5-2 in the first set, but they were unable to catch back up after the Bulldogs caught fire and went on a 4-0 run. Ole Miss fell short in the three straight sets.

Although the Rebels lost, four players on the Ole Miss team finished the day with five or more kills. Freshman Samantha Schnitta led the team with seven kills on the day, and Sasha Ratliff led the team at the net with five blocks on Friday.

During the Saturday matchup, the Rebels took the first set after going on a 4-0 run to start out. However, the Rebels ended up falling behind and were down 11-7. The Rebels then came from behind and snatched the win for the first set. The following three sets went downhill, and Ole Miss ultimately lost the game 1-3.

Junior Aubrey Sultemeier hit a career high after getting seven kills off of 11 attacks. Sophomore Anna Bair and Schnitta each had 12 kills to lead the Rebels on Saturday. Schnitta also tallied five service aces and had two blocks up at the net.

The Rebels are still looking to shake a now 12-game losing streak and finally get their first win of the season next weekend when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers at home in Oxford at 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The matches against Tennessee will also be the last home series for the Rebels this season.

Tennessee is currently ranked No. 6 in the SEC standings with six wins and four losses this season. The Volunteers are 4-2 at home and 2-2 on the road, so the Rebels are preparing to strike hard and come out aggressive in order to get their first win of the season.

The two matches against the Vols will be aired on the SEC Network +.