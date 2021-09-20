The Rebels continue their winning streak, sweeping the Indiana Invitational with three wins. The Ole Miss Women’s Volleyball team completed their non-conference schedule undefeated for the second time in history since 2014. The Rebels remain the only undefeated team in the SEC moving forward to conference play next week.

To begin the Indiana Invitational, the Rebels are matched up against Chicago State. In a close match, Sam Burgio led the team with 16 digs, contributing significantly to the 3-1 win against the cougars.

The second match took place against Alabama A&M. Freshman Julia Dyess played for the first time this season and had 11 kills and 6 digs against the Bulldogs. Beating Alabama A&M in three straight sets, the team attained a total of 17 digs, 35 assists and 32 kills. The Bulldogs were no match for the Rebels, winning their sets 25-14, 25-9 and 25-9.

During the final match of the Indiana Invitational and non-conference season, Ole Miss faced Indiana out of the Big Ten, winning in three straight sets. Kylee McLaughlin single-handedly had 35 assists and three aces in this match. Samantha Shnitta had another great showing, earning 14 kills and two aces. The last set was a battle between the Rebels and the Hoosiers, ending in a final score of 26-24 after two straight kills to finish off the match.

Ole Miss Women’s volleyball is off to a triumphant start, and will next play in their SEC opener on Sept. 22 in Auburn, Alabama against Auburn University. This will be a test for the Rebels as Auburn is 8-1 this season, losing only to Florida A&M 2-3 at home.

The match is set to start at 8 p.m. and will stream on ESPN U.