Members of the Oxford community gathered in the Grove on Saturday, Nov. 5, for the annual Out of Darkness Walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts walks in communities across the country to help shed light onto the issue.

The money raised by the event will help fund future events and walks. Programs such as “More than Sad” and “Talk Saves Lives” help educate people on how to better understand mental health and how to fight and prevent suicide.

A variety of teams joined the walk. According to the Active Minds website, their team raised $320.

Many volunteers for the walk, including Michelle Gumbko, encouraged others to change the way they talk about suicide.

“Instead of saying somebody committed suicide, I like to use the words ‘die by suicide’ because it’s our feeling and belief that nobody dies because they want to. They do this because they don’t want to endure the pain,” Gumbko said.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for people ages 15-34, and the 12th leading cause of death for all ages in the state of Mississippi.

Marsha Jensen, chairwoman of the North Mississippi Out of Darkness Walk, emphasized the importance that this younger age group understand the significance of mental health.

“It’s extremely important that this age group realize that your mental health is extremely important, and it’s okay not to be okay. And it’s okay to reach out through networking,” Jensen said.

When asked what advice she would give to someone who is struggling, Jensen encouraged individuals to look for help.

“Reach out for help. Don’t hold it in and be ashamed because there’s absolutely nothing to be ashamed about. Go to one of your teachers, your dean. Anyone will step up and help you. You just reach out and say, ‘Hey, I need help.’ Even if it’s to a friend,” Jensen said.

Many volunteers such as Jensen have dealt with the loss of a loved one. The Out of Darkness Walks allows family and friends to come together and connect with others while raising awareness for a worthy cause.