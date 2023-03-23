The University of Mississippi is no stranger to celebrating national events, and it continues to do so by hosting a seminar called “Pillow Talk: A Conversation on Wellness Women Empowerment.”

Taking place on March 29 in Lamar Hall, room 132, the seminar will last from 6:22 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The starting time represents the founding year- 1922- of the host, Sigma Gamma Rho sorority. The event features organizations ESTEEM (Educated, Successful, Talented, Evolving, Empowered and Motivated) and Rebels Against Sexual Assault. The event honors Women’s History Month and focuses on the empowerment, achievements and recognition of women.

Senior Savannah Avery, a criminal justice major, will lead the event and aims for the panel to promote insight on sexual, mental and physical health tips for college students.

“The primary purpose of this event is to support student wellness and promote the wellness of women,” Avery said. “We aim to encourage women and the students who attend to learn and address any concerns they may have about how to maintain a healthy lifestyle and make informed decisions about their physical, mental, emotional and sexual health.”

Women have endured obstacles and tribulations for decades, and although it has not prevented them from making significant advances in society, it has led to detrimental depictions and cases of discrimination that continue to affect them today. According to a study by the US Office on Women’s Health, 1 in 5 women in the United States have experienced a mental health condition.

Avery believes mental health and discrimination among women are prevalent topics that need to be discussed.

“I feel that these are sensitive topics that are very important to the evolution of the overall wellness of women, but they are not addressed as frequently as they should be. I feel there are many controversial stigmas surrounding these topics, but if addressed properly they can provide beneficial information to women who really need it,” Avery said.

The panel also aims to encourage women to be proud and embrace their identities. Many women face several insecurities and believe their limits stem from their gender and identity, but the seminar will provide tips and discussions that will rid the belief that a woman’s identity is a handicap.

Avery is an adamant supporter of women’s mental health, and she states her natural instincts as a woman to be observant and nurturing are traits that she loves most about herself.

“Most people frown upon being vulnerable, but I believe being empathic is such a powerful gift I have as a woman,” Avery said. “Being able to assess others’ energy or moods has allowed me to connect with friends or strangers and create a safe space for them to vent or ramble. Those are moments that I cherish forever because you never know what someone is going through, and having that small conversation or interaction could change their day drastically.”

Pillow Talk aims to end Women’s History Month strongly with an authentic discussion of the importance of women and how they deserve to be treated with respect by others and themselves.

“To anyone who is struggling with having confidence in their identity, remember two things. You are fearfully and wonderfully made and should never compare yourself to anyone. Perfection doesn’t exist, so just be you and embrace the imperfections,” Avery said.