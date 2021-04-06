[caption id="attachment_90948" align="alignnone" width="637"]<img class=" wp-image-90948" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/20210405-_DSC3387-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="637" height="424" \/> Taylor Broadway drops his bat and runs to first base. The Rebels beat North Alabama 20-6 on Monday. Photo by Katherine Butler.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_90933" align="alignnone" width="598"]<img class=" wp-image-90933" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/20210405-_DSC2764-300x184.jpg" alt="" width="598" height="367" \/> Peyton Chatagnier waves as he steps on to first base. The North Alabama game was rescheduled from Tuesday of last week due to inclement weather. Photo by Katherine Butler.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_90945" align="alignnone" width="602"]<img class=" wp-image-90945" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/20210405-_DSC3280-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="602" height="401" \/> Josh Mallitz winds up to pitch the ball against North Alabama. The Rebels recovered from their loss to Florida over the weekend with their win agains North Alabama. Photo by Katherine Butler.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_90938" align="alignnone" width="620"]<img class=" wp-image-90938" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/20210405-_DSC2981-300x191.jpg" alt="" width="620" height="395" \/> The game against Alcorn State on Tuesday will be Rebels sixth straight home game. Photo by Katherine Butler.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_90930" align="alignnone" width="605"]<img class=" wp-image-90930" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/20210405-_DSC2607-300x198.jpg" alt="" width="605" height="399" \/> Ole Miss Third baseman Tim Elko sustained a knee injury in the game and will reportedly undergo an MRI on Tuesday to evaluate the injury. Photo by Katherine Butler.[\/caption]