In a gutsy and hard fought series like Ole Miss played this weekend, there’s no shortage of things to build on as the season continues. After beating Georgia to cap off the series 2-1 on Sunday, the Rebels look to build on their success going to Columbia next weekend to face Missouri.

Scoring kicked off on Friday in the second inning, as Georgia went up 2-0. By the end of the third inning, a scoring drive highlighted by Ethan Lege’s clutch hit sent Peyton Chatagnier home, tying the game.

The fourth inning saw the Rebels take the first lead of the game, thanks to an Ethan Groff double and a single from Will Furniss.

By the sixth inning, the Bulldogs had once more tied the score. That close back-and-forth would end there, with a Chatagnier center drive that ended up giving Ole Miss a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, both Kemp Alderman and Anthony Calarco scored, before ending the inning with a run from Groff to punctuate the final score: a 7-3 Rebel victory.

A scoreless first two innings began the Saturday matchup, before a scoring onslaught began in the third inning as Georgia took a 3-0 lead.

By the bottom of the fourth inning, Alderman had done his part, hitting a home run to cut the lead to two.

By the fifth inning, the Bulldogs had responded with a two-run homer of their own, extending their lead to 5-1. A home run from Calvin Harris cut the score to 5-3 in the sixth, but the Rebels’ scoring would end there.

Georgia added two more to their score in the eighth inning.The day ended with a 1-1 series tie, with a game score of 7-3 for Georgia.

Sunday arrived, and with it a series win for the Rebels.

A home run scored Jacob Gonzalez. Ole Miss took their lead in the first inning, 2-0.

The third inning was scoreless, but the fourth came, and with it a Bulldog score to cut the lead down to two.

Gonzalez scored a homer to right field, scoring Chatagnier in the process, stopping Georgia’s momentum dead in its tracks. This put the score up to 4-1.

By the sixth inning, Peyton Chatagnier had added another, putting the Rebels up 5-1. Georgia got one back in the seventh, but a three-run lead still remained for Oxford’s faithful.

The eighth inning had Georgia putting up a three-run onslaught, however, tying the score 5-5.

The bottom of the eighth arrived, and with it an opportunity for Ole Miss to remind the SEC who owns the national title. Alderman and Lege came through, reclaiming the lead and making the game 7-5.

The ninth inning gave the Bulldogs another tie, and the Rebels had yet another opportunity to come through, which they took on a score from Judd Utermark.

The Rebels ended the game and the series with a win, 8-7. They look to keep up the momentum next week in Missouri, having notched their first SEC series win.

Ole Miss hosts Little Rock on Tuesday, May 2 at 11 a.m. CDT on SEC Network+.