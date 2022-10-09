Saturday’s matchup pitted the Ole Miss Rebels against the Vanderbilt Commodores, a long-standing quasi-rivalry that always has been an interesting watch.

This weekend was no different. The Rebels came into this one at 5-0 and ranked in the top 10, while Vanderbilt came in with a 3-2 record.

The game started as everyone would’ve thought, with an Ole Miss score. However, instead of the potent Rebel offense finding the end zone, they had to settle for just three points via the leg of Jonathan Cruz. While it was a good opening series for the Rebel offense, a holding penalty was costly on the final sequence of plays that led head coach Lane Kiffin opting for just three points.

The Commodores would then respond with a field goal of their own to knot it up at three apiece in a drive that put a little worry into the Ole Miss defense. Standout receiver Will Sheppard hauled in a 23-yard reception that put Vandy in prime position to strike before the Rebel defense stood firm and did what they’ve done all year, bend but don’t break.

Yet, something was off. In our weekly pick ’em here at the Daily Mississippian, I noted that this probably wouldn’t be a trap game, but with the way the game began, it seemed as if I would be proven wrong. After Vandy’s first drive, they would go on to stop the Rebels on a fourth down and force a turnover-on-downs before taking the lead on their following offensive series.

Here’s where it started to get really nervy. The following series, quarterback Jaxson Dart was picked off after a not-so-great read that young quarterbacks usually make. And sure enough, the Dores capitalized. They would add three points to their lead to increase it to 10, the largest deficit Ole Miss has faced this season. Ole Miss would respond with a three-play, 65-yard and 56-second drive that ended in a 61-yard catch-and-run by transfer receiver Jordan Watkins to inch Ole Miss closer.

Vanderbilt responded well with a methodical touchdown drive of their own, taking a total of eight minutes and 54 seconds off of the clock. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea’s plan was working for the moment: chew up as much clock as possible to deny the high-powered Ole Miss offense a chance. Many were questioning where the Rebel defense from the week prior against Kentucky had gone.

The Rebel offense wasn’t quite done yet, as they put together another quick drive to answer and make it a three-point ballgame just before the half. Changes and adjustments were surely to be made, but whatever Kiffin said lit a fire under his players and it showed in the second half.

Vandy would start off with possession in the third quarter, only to be forced to punt for the first time of the afternoon for either side. It seemed as if the Ole Miss defense regained their edge, as Vandy punted three times, fumbled once and turned it over on downs in the half.

With the Rebel defense back to form, the offense provided an onslaught, outscoring Vandy 35-7 in the second half to go on to win 52-28. Ole Miss not only survived, but ended up thrashing the Commodores.

Dart finished with 448 yards through the air, with 247 of them to star receiver Jonathan Mingo, who broke Elijah Moore’s school record for receiving yards in a game. The previous record, which stood at 238, was also set against the Commodores.

The Rebel rushing attack wasn’t quite as prolific yardage wise, but showed up where it counted most as Ole Miss scored four touchdowns on the ground. Standout true freshman Quinshon Judkins had two himself, with fellow star Zach Evans notching one and Matt Jones finding paydirt, too.

While it wasn’t the prettiest of starts for Kiffin’s squad, it was certainly a great finish, something that’s been the opposite in the five games prior to this one. The Rebs improve to 6-0 before hosting faltering Auburn on Oct. 15 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is slated for yet another 11 a.m. CDT start time on ESPN.