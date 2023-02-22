On a warm Tuesday night at Swayze Field, Ole Miss (4-0) beat Arkansas State (3-1) 11-3 to continue their strong start to the 2023 season.

Freshman pitcher JT Quinn has had a big start to the spring season as a Rebel.

A right-hander from Tampa, Fla., Quinn opened the game against Arkansas State, pitching four innings and has proven to be head coach Mike Bianco’s ace in the hole when it comes to starting off games strong.

The top of the second inning went quickly, and during the bottom of the second Ole Miss scored a home run that put them ahead by four. While the third inning was still fair game because no runs were scored, Ole Miss continued to score through the fourth and fifth innings, making it an 11-3 game.

Last season, Ole Miss was not known to steal bases as frequently as they have during the first four games of the 2023 season. Pitchers on the mound for Arkansas State were caught frequently throwing to first base in fear of steals.

Junior outfielder Kemp Alderman was the offensive leader for the game with two base hits, a home run and five RBIs. Senior Ethan Groff followed with two base hits and one RBI.

Ole Miss will face Maryland (2-2) in a three-game series this weekend, the first game being Friday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. CST at home. These games can be streamed on SEC Network+.