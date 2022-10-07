The Ole Miss men’s golf team had a great performance at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational this past week and finished in second place.

Coming off of a solid victory over South Carolina last week during the SEC Match Play finale, the team has been playing consistently well in the early stages of the season.

This week’s team MVP is, without a doubt, Sarut Vongchaisit.

Vongchaisit, a senior from Thailand, played his best tournament of his collegiate career, posting a three-round score of 207 (-9).

His lowest scoring round came in the third when he shot a career-best 65 (-7), which also tied the men’s tournament single-round record.

His third round scorecard included six birdies and two eagles on holes 10 and 15. Vongchaisit’s terrific final round score helped propel the Rebels to a second place finish.

Ole Miss as a team had great individual scores in the third round. All five players participating for the Rebels got birdies on the fourth hole, which helped them build confidence and keep their play up as the round progressed.

But who really stole the show, especially in the national spotlight, was Hugo Townsend, who drained a hole-in-one on the first day of the tournament.

On the par-3 13th hole, Townsend hit the ball clean and as soon as it bounced on the green, it rolled straight towards the pin.

Townsend, a transfer from Boise State, played well for the Rebels during the tournament and he will definitely remember his hole-in-one for the rest of his life.

The Rebels have a short break before they head to Maui, Hawaii to participate in the Ka’anapali Classic from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.

Below are Ole Miss’ individual scores from the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Individual

Sarut Vongchaisit: 71 – 71 – 65 (207) (-9)

T13. Hugo Townsend: 76 – 70 – 73 (219) (+3)

T30. Tom Fischer: 75 – 78 – 72 (225) (+9)

T33. Jack Gnam: 75 – 77 – 78 (227) (+11)

T33. Cameron Tankersley: 76 – 73 – 75 (227) (+11)