The Ole Miss women’s softball team (21-11) will get a jump start on the weekend and travel to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers in an SEC series showdown, with the first pitch starting on Thursday, April 1.

Last weekend, the Lady Rebels defeated SEC foes Georgia Bulldogs at home on Sunday to secure the series win after winning the first game on Friday but dropping the mid-day game on Saturday. While it was a strong outing for the team, there was disappointment that the consecutive home game winning streak came to an end, which lasted over 20 games. Still, the goal of an extremely successful season — like winning the conference, hosting a regional and competing deep in the postseason — is still very much alive.

Their series against LSU will be no walk in the park. The Tigers are currently the 15th team in the country and the Rebels tend to struggle when playing on the road this season, with a 3-6 record so far. However, the team is more than ready to compete as it has started the season strong, winning series against 2 of its first 3 SEC opponents.

For the Rebels, the performance of senior Anna Borgern continues to get better and better, not to mention how much fun she’s having while maintaining her fierceness on the mound. The pitcher had an incredible outing to grab the series from Georgia last Sunday, including throwing a career high of 11 strikeouts. With the help of the bats on the team popping balls out early for a 3-0, she only allowed six hits and two runs, shutting down the Bulldogs to make any kind of comeback even when they had it within a point.

Ole Miss and LSU will begin the series Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on SEC Network+.