Despite a slow start, the Ole Miss Rebels beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 52-28. Jonathan Mingo’s historic performance highlights the big victory for the Rebels. Here are a few takeaways from the game.

Ole Miss can win shootouts

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Rebels had been able to pound the rock using Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. However, Vanderbilt was able to stop the run and force the Rebels to move the ball through the air.

This was the first time in the young career of Jaxson Dart that the game really came down to him and his ability to manage an offense. And he was up to the challenge. Dart completed 25 of 32 passes for 448 yards and three touchdowns.

Though there were a pair of ugly interceptions, the sophomore quarterback showcased the playmaking ability that made him head coach Lane Kiffin’s No. 1 target in the transfer portal. Dart made throws into tight windows over the middle, hit receivers in stride down the field and extended plays with his legs. But most importantly, this performance means that the Rebels are not a one-dimensional offense.

This is not a team that you can force into passing situations and be comfortable. This is an offense that moves at tempo and can beat you on the ground or through the air. Ole Miss has a pair of deadly running backs, a quarterback with elite playmaking ability, a receiving corps that would beat most secondaries in a foot race and an offensive line that has yet to allow a sack in SEC play. If this unit continues to develop and stays healthy, it could be a top five group nationally at the end of the season.

Mingo Madness

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo broke out against Vanderbilt in a big way. The senior caught nine passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns on his way to setting the single-game receiving record at Ole Miss.

A performance like this has been coming for years. Ever since Mingo started 12 games as a true freshman, it has felt like he was on the verge of breaking out every year. Though injuries, COVID-19 and coaching changes may have delayed his emergence, it appears as if “Mingo Madness” is officially here.

The Mississippi native has made big plays all season, but on Saturday he displayed just how dominant he can be. Mingo had a pair of 70-plus yard touchdowns as well as a number of chain-moving catches that kept drives alive. After Saturday’s performance, Mingo leads the team in receiving yards (507) and looks to be establishing himself as the team’s WR1 along with Malik Heath.

Hit the QB

Pressure forces mistakes. Last week, the Rebels forced a game-clinching fumble in the waning minutes of the Kentucky contest on a Jared Ivey strip sack. Earlier in that same game, Tavius Robinson and Troy Brown got home on a blitz and bagged Will Levis in the endzone to score two points.

This week, the Rebels not only failed to register a sack, but also did not record a single pressure, according to ESPN’s stat sheet. Inconsistent pressure like this is not going to cut it in the SEC. The Rebels have a serious chance to compete for a title, but that cannot happen with a pass rush that takes weeks off.

The best way to win games is to dominate the turnover margin, and the best way to do that is by getting the quarterback. Consistent pressure not only increases the chance that the quarterback fumbles, but also forces the QB to make tougher throws with less time to process.

When Ole Miss has to face Alabama and Mississippi State late in the season, they are going to need pressure. Those teams look to be the toughest competition in the SEC West, and both happen to be pass-dominant teams with star quarterbacks. It may feel early to be looking that far ahead, but at the end of the day, losing either one of those games likely means the SEC title game is out of the question.

Bonus Observations

Wide receiver Jordan Watkins had a lot of success coming out of the backfield. Look for Ole Miss to create more alignment-based mismatches moving forward.