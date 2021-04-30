<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/63AC70F9-D444-4B45-8C20-35A0843C9C2F-1536x1059-2-1024x706.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/63AC70F9-D444-4B45-8C20-35A0843C9C2F-1536x1059-2-1024x706.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/63AC70F9-D444-4B45-8C20-35A0843C9C2F-1536x1059-2-300x207.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/63AC70F9-D444-4B45-8C20-35A0843C9C2F-1536x1059-2-768x530.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/63AC70F9-D444-4B45-8C20-35A0843C9C2F-1536x1059-2-750x517.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/63AC70F9-D444-4B45-8C20-35A0843C9C2F-1536x1059-2-1140x786.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/63AC70F9-D444-4B45-8C20-35A0843C9C2F-1536x1059-2.jpg 1363w" alt="" width="1024" height="706" \/><figcaption>August: Members of the Ole Miss football team marched in support of Black Lives Matter against police brutality on Aug. 28, 2020. Photo Courtesy: Michael Fagans \/ School of Journalism and New Media.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/sfw-4870-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/sfw-4870-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/sfw-4870-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/sfw-4870-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/sfw-4870-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/sfw-4870-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/sfw-4870.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>September: Graduate student Tyler West is swabbed during the test for COVID-19. The University of Mississippi saw a spike in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the semester, and many students were sent to quarantine dorms. The university also began offering free asymptomatic testing to faculty and students. Photo by Billy Schuerman.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/10\/sfw-2-2-1-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/10\/sfw-2-2-1-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/10\/sfw-2-2-1-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/10\/sfw-2-2-1-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/10\/sfw-2-2-1-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/10\/sfw-2-2-1-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/10\/sfw-2-2-1.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>October: Newly crowned Homecoming King Deterrian Jones waves to students during half-time of Ole Miss\u2019s Homecoming game against Auburn. Amid the chaos of the pandemic, students could count on one moment of normalcy during the football season: the selection of the Homecoming court. Photo by Billy Schuerman.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-2-16-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-2-16-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-2-16-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-2-16-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-2-16-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-2-16-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-2-16.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>November: The line to vote at the Lafayette County Civic Center stretched for a few blocks and wrapped around the United Church and cemetery. On Tuesday, November 3, thousands of Americans turned out to cast their votes for president and local officials. Oxford, like much of the nation, saw long lines that stretched for hours, even as night fell over the city and surrounding communities. Joe Biden was eventually declared the president-elect following days of uncertainty, defeating then-President Donald Trump, and Cindy Hyde-Smith secured re-election to the Senate. Photo by Billy Schuerman.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-3-4-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-3-4-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-3-4-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-3-4-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-3-4-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-3-4-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/sfw-3-4.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A long line of voters stretched in the night outside the Lafayette County Civic Center, some voters waiting until after 8 p.m. to cast their ballots. Photo by Billy Schuerman.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/12\/sfw-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/12\/sfw-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/12\/sfw-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/12\/sfw-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/12\/sfw-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/12\/sfw.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>December: Shakira Austin jumps for the tip off. While students relaxed at home over winter break or labored over winter intersession classes, the Ole Miss women\u2019s basketball team went to work in the Pavilion, securing a 70-53 victory over the University of Kansas on Dec. 3, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/sfw-1-6-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/sfw-1-6-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/sfw-1-6-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/sfw-1-6-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/sfw-1-6-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/sfw-1-6-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/sfw-1-6.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>January: Sam Williams sacks Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle. To the surprise of many, Ole Miss defeated Indiana 26-20 in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on January 2, 2021. Photo by Billy Schuerman.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC5804-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC5804-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC5804-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC5804-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC5804-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC5804-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC5804-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC5804-1140x760.jpg 1140w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>February: Two students wrestle in the middle of the Grove. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC6617-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC6617-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC6617-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC6617-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC6617-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC6617-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC6617-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/DSC6617-1140x760.jpg 1140w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Drywall, insulation and wooden support beams were visible after the roof in Varad Mahajan's room at The Retreat collapsed. The week of February 14 brough icy winds and snow drifts to Oxford, Mississippi. While some students spent the time off from classes wrestling in the grove, discussions arose surrounding the inadequacies of off-campus student housing, as many apartment complexes experienced flooding or other damage due to the winter storms. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/20210312-_DSC8697SFW-1024x617.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/20210312-_DSC8697SFW-1024x617.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/20210312-_DSC8697SFW-300x181.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/20210312-_DSC8697SFW-768x463.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/20210312-_DSC8697SFW-1536x925.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/20210312-_DSC8697SFW-750x452.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/20210312-_DSC8697SFW-1140x687.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/20210312-_DSC8697SFW.jpg 2000w" alt="" width="1024" height="617" \/><figcaption>March: Tammy Diggs receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Tad C. Smith Coliseum. March 12, 2021, saw the arrival of new hope on the campus of the University of Mississippi in the form of COVID-19 vaccinations. The university began offering vaccinations to faculty and student employees before making appointments available to all students. Photo by Katherine Butler.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>April: Behind a row of brightly colored soda's, an employee of the Wiggly's food truck waits to take orders at the Ole Miss Food Truck Festival on April 8, 2021. As COVID-19 vaccinations continued and CDC guidelines were revised, the University of Mississippi saw a gradual relaxation of restrictions on gatherings. The Food Truck Festival drew hundreds to the Grove on a warm, sunny spring afternoon. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>