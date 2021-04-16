The Ole Miss track and field program is heading to Gainesville, Florida, this weekend to compete in the Tom Jones Classic hosted by the University of Florida. After home meets the past two weekends, the Rebels are looking to build on some outstanding performances that were showcased in Oxford.

The Ole Miss track and field teams competed this past weekend at the Joe Walker Invite held in Oxford. The Rebels walked away with numerous victories and records. The Rebels performance was encapsulated by All-American senior Waleed Suliman qualifying for the Olympic Trials in the 1500-meter race.

Suliman showcased his talents by recording a time of 3:36.53 in the 1500-meter race. His personal best led to not only a first-place victory, but also an Olympic trials qualifying time. Suliman is the first American to break the Olympic Trial standard and ranks second in the NCAA with his performance. Suliman’s time earned him the new Ole Miss facility record previously held by Olympian Alistair Cragg of Arkansas. Suliman now moves up to second all time in Ole Miss 1500-meter history.

Junior Allen Gordon had an impressive outing by sweeping every jumps event on the men’s side. Meanwhile, senior Kieshonna Brooks helped the women’s sprinters gain four first-place victories over the weekend.

Gordon jumped high and far in every direction this past weekend. The All-American won the high jump with a height of 2.11m (6-11.00). In the triple jump, Gordon added a personal record with a jump of 15.29m/50-02.00 (+1.0). Gordon’s leap moves him to No. 13 in the Ole Miss record books.

Brooks won the 100-meter hurdles with her time of 13.59 (+1.3). This was her season-best and an impressive way to finish her final performance at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex. Brooks also helped get a first-place finish in the women’s 4×100-meter relay with fellow teammates Jayda Eckford, Brandee Presley, and Toni Glatz.

The Rebels saw other outstanding performances with the women’s 4×400-meter relay running a time of 3:45.81 and earning first place. Freshman Olivia Womack ran a personal record of 11.88 in the 100-meter dash to add another sprinting title for the Rebels. Sophomore Mario Garcia Romo ran his own personal record in the 1500-meter race (3:37.17), which currently ranks third in the NCAA. In the men’s decathlon, freshman Pierce Genereux took home first place with a total of 5815 points.

The Rebels will need to continue their excellent season with stiff competition waiting for them in Gainesville. The Rebels will meet on Friday, April 16 with events continuing all day on Saturday, April 17 as well. Field events begin on Friday at 2 p.m., and running events will begin at 6 p.m..