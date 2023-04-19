Twenty-two-year-old University of Mississippi student Ethan Blake Bailey died on April 14 in Oxford. Originally from Coldwater, Bailey was an accountancy major and member of the Epsilon Xi chapter of the Sigma Nu Fraternity on campus.

Don Fruge, president of Sigma Nu, described his fraternity brother: “Ethan Bailey was a one-of-a-kind guy and someone that we were all blessed to have in our lives,” Fruge said. “He was the type of guy that everybody wanted to be around, in the chapter or not.”

Fruge remembered Bailey as a passionate and active member of the fraternity, as well as a role model to others.

“He was always at the Sigma Nu house, whether that be studying, eating, hanging out with the people there or any other activities that were taking place,” Fruge said. “He was a role model for the people in this chapter. He would always offer advice about school and would make the effort to get to know more than just what is on the surface about people’s lives.”

Bailey graduated from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, where he played varsity baseball. He was an avid fan of both of the New York Yankees and the Ole Miss Rebels, and he enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.

Those around him say Bailey had an infectious positivity about him that he brought to all he met.

“He brought a light to every room, and his laugh was contagious. His legacy will be remembered with love, and his impact on the Epsilon Xi Chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity, the University of Mississippi and the people that he knew will be everlasting,” Fruge said. “We will miss him dearly but will always remember the good times that we were able to have with Ethan and will always have him as a brother.”

Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students, urged students impacted by Bailey’s death to reach out to the University Counseling Center.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grapple with Ethan Bailey’s passing. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and fraternity brothers as they navigate this difficult time,” Marsh said. “I encourage any student impacted by this loss to connect with the University Counseling Center for grief support and related needs.”

Bailey is survived by his mother, Ericia Busby Marrone of Nesbit; his father, Kevin Corey Bailey of Coldwater; his sisters, Madelyn Savage of Nesbit and Maggie Marrone of Guliford, Conn.; his step-father, David Marrone of Cordova, Tenn.; his grandmothers, Janice Bailey of Olive Branch, and Pamela Denham of Houlka; his grandfather, Sonny Busby (Susan Rikard) of Olive Branch; his great-grandmother, Virginia Sheppard (Bill) of Horn Lake; his uncles, Randall Bailey (Heather) of Olive Branch and Chris Oaks (Andrea) of Olive Branch; and his aunts, Kim Arrington (Mario) of Olive Branch, Nikki Sanderson (Floyd) of Byhalia and Lisa Stegall (Matt) of Pontotoc.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ducks Unlimited to honor Bailey’s memory.

Bailey’s funeral was held on Wednesday, April 19, at Compel Church in Olive Branch, Miss.