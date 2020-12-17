The university has assembled a COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution and Administration Task Force to develop a strategy for campus immunization, according to an email from Provost Noel Wilkin.

The task force will be chaired by Dr. David Allen, dean of the School of Pharmacy. Dr. Allen has been dean of the pharmacy school since 2012 and has authored 74 peer-reviewed articles and 44 professional publications. He is joined by 13 other members of the university community to complete the task force, including students, faculty, administrators and a staff physician.

“I’m deeply appreciative of their willingness to serve. We will keep the university community informed of the task force’s work as it moves forward,” Wilkin said in the statement.

The university has also added a new vaccination tab to its respective COVID-19 website though at the time of publication, there are no updates as to when UM will receive vaccines or how the vaccines will be distributed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution and Administration Task Force: