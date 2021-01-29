The Ole Miss volleyball team will make its long-awaited return to the court on Friday when it takes on the Florida Gators at home. The Rebels are looking for their first win of the year after going 0-6 in the fall season. The Gators went 6-2.

Florida is ranked No. 10 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division I Top-25 poll and No. 11 in the AVCA preseason poll that was released at the beginning of January.

The Rebels lost 3-2 to the Gators the last time they faced off in 2019, and they took the Gators to five sets for the first time since 1989. Looking back at previous matchups, the Gators hold a 50-6 overall record against the Rebels.

Key players of this Ole Miss team include freshman Samantha Schnitta, who currently leads the team with 56 kills and 11 aces. Freshman G.G. Carvacho and junior Aubrey Sultemeier each have 45 kills. Junior Lauren Thompson leads the Rebels with 56 digs, followed by Schnitta who has 51.

Freshman Payton Brgoch is also expected to have a big presence at the net after having 16 blocks in the fall season while Junior Gabby Easton tallies 95 assists.

Ole Miss is set to play 16 matches over the next nine weeks, eight of which they will host at the Gillom Center. Attendance will be limited to 10% of regular capacity based on the state of Mississippi’s executive order. There will be no seats available for the general public, but player guests will be allowed for home and visiting teams.

The first match of the year is set for at 2 p.m. on Friday and will be broadcasted on SEC Network +.