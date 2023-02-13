After dropping their last two contests against Baylor and TCU, the Rebels got back in the win column with a strong day against the Belmont Bruins. After losing 3-4 in the mini Texas tour, it took the team just four matches to grab the win.

The first doubles court featured Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher and Ludmila Kareisova of Ole Miss against Mariia Hlahola and Anastasiya Zholdakova of Belmont. The Rebels took the first game of the double point in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents 6-1 to get an early lead.

The third doubles court was the second to finish, and pitted Emma Kette and Reka Zadori of Ole Miss against Meredith Roberts and Taylor Trondson of Belmont. Once again, the Rebels took care of business by a score of 6-4 to secure the doubles point for Ole Miss.

The second doubles court went unfinished, but featured Kelsey Mize and Lillian Gabrielsen of Ole Miss against Abi Solomon and Viktoria Kliimand of Belmont. The match was in extra points when the doubles point was secured.

The sixth singles court was the first to finish and gave the Rebels a two-point lead to start the match as Zadori crushed Solomon 6-1, 6-1. Zadori has been in strong form recently and could be looking to move up to a higher singles court later in the season.

The fourth singles court was the second to finish as Kette took on Kliimand. Kette put the Rebels within one point of winning as she snatched a point, winning 6-1, 6-2.

The second singles court was the final to finish as Kareisova put the dagger in Solomon by a score of 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

The first singles court was unfinished, but featured Leclercq-Ficher against Hlahola.

The third singles court was unfinished, but featured Gabrielsen against Zholdakova.

The fifth singles court was unfinished, but featured Mize against Trondson.

In matches that finished, Ole Miss outscored Belmont 52-21 and won every set except one.

This was a dominant effort from top to bottom and should give the team momentum as they look to defend the home court next weekend against Tennessee State in a Saturday double-header.

Ole Miss sits at 4-2, with two matches remaining before SEC play begins.