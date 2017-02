Political discourse in the United States is a sham. The American people have devolved discussion on complex issues into 140 characters, fear-mongering and the most trivial of memes. People, both in the media and out, no longer pursue the truth. American discourse as a whole is an echo chamber of “alternative facts” that are sought out of convenience rather than truth. The American people are getting what they deserve – a presidential administration that is based on fear and zero responsibility. There was no true victory possible in the 2016 presidential election. Donald J. Trump is...