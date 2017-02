I want to join the many Americans who are applauding President Donald Trump’s pick of Neil Gorsuch for the United States Supreme Court. The court has been vacant one member for almost a year now since the sudden death of Antonin Scalia. The court has also been set back by the heated partisan debate over whether to confirm a new justice nominated by President Obama during the last year of his presidency. Antonin Scalia is a hard justice to follow up. As a person who does not have the legal expertise it takes to understand and analyze Supreme Court decisions, I found his opinions relieving...