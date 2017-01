The weeks and months that follow the election of a new president bring a flurry of new appointments to Cabinet and senior level White House positions. Almost every day, there is a new Cabinet member or senior advisor announced, leading to an abundance of rumors and nail-biting. As the picks have taken shape, I am enthusiastic about the Americans President-elect Trump has chosen to lead with him. Conservatives across the country who worried he would not live up to the promises he made are breathing a sigh of relief. Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Trump’s pick for attorney general,...