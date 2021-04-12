The state of Mississippi reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Lafayette County only reported one new case.

Lafayette County also reported four new cases of common variants this past week, three being the B 1.1.7 United Kingdom strain and one being the B 1.43 California strain.

“B117 (is) now (the) most common COVID-19 variant in the US,” State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said in a tweet.

27% of Mississippi’s population is vaccinated according to the MSDH. State officials continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Only 8% of MS cases due to B117. That could change quickly. Be safe. Get immunized,” Dobbs said in a tweet.

The state currently ranks 48th in the percentage of those who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccination and 42nd in fully vaccinated people.