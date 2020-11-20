Eighteen Oxford businesses were found to be in violation of laws banning the sale of beer and vape products to minors last week when the enforcement division of the state attorney general’s office conducted a compliance check.

“By Mississippi state law, the sale of beer, vape and e-cigarettes to anyone under age 21 is illegal,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a statement. “This action was taken to hold stores accountable as we all work to protect the health and safety of our children.”

The General Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Unit works with federal and local law enforcement to limit the exposure of minors to tobacco and alcohol products. This week, they partnered with Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen to conduct a compliance check on 25 businesses in Lafayette County.

“We would like to thank Attorney General Lynn Fitch and her team for the great partnership that we have. This isn’t just an issue we have here in Oxford,” McCutchen said in the press release, “We greatly appreciate her team responding quickly to these concerns. We have to be proactive in protecting our children and holding these businesses accountable.”

In 2018, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Addiction reported that 7.1 million people between the ages of 12 and 20 said they drank alcohol “beyond just a few sips” in the past month. People in this age range drink around 11% of all alcohol consumed in the United States. While young people drink less alcohol on average than older people, most young people consume 90% of the alcohol they consume by binge drinking.

The businesses found in violation of alcohol regulations were the 3 Way Grocery, Lamar Express, Marathon Express, Molly Express Chevron, Oxford Exxon, Sky Mart Grocery, Texaco and Tobacco Superstore 22.

The businesses found in violation of vape product regulations were the 3 Way Grocery, 4 Corner Chevron, Circle K on Highway 278, Lamar Express, Marathon Express, Molly Express Chevron, Oxford Chevron, Oxford Chevron Express, Tobacco Superstore 22 and Texaco on University Ave.