The Chinese Flagship Program, in collaboration with the College of Liberal Arts and Department of Modern Languages, hosted the University of Mississippi’s Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration, a traditional festival celebrated in Chinese culture on Thursday, Sept. 22.

“The festivities provide opportunities for students of Chinese, faculty and staff to gather for song, poetry and other forms of expression, as well as good food and camaraderie,” said Dr. Donald Dyer, Associate Dean for Faculty and Academic Affairs, in an interview with the DM.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, occurs on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar — roughly corresponding to mid-September in the solar calendar — when the moon is at its brightest and fullest size. This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival lasted from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12.

Students Susan Soh and Cameron Bryan opened the celebration, which took place at the Triplett Alumni Center, detailing the Mid-Autumn Festival’s significance and how the festival’s themes of lunar appreciation help bring unity throughout Chinese communities.

Following the opening remarks, the ceremony transitioned into a series of powerful musical performances, detailing the beauty of Chinese and Taiwanese culture. In addition to individual performances, an ensemble of students performed “The Moon Represents My Heart,” one of the most beloved Chinese songs ever written.

Aside from the wondrous musical cues, poetry took center stage for a large portion of the showcase. Multiple Chinese 401 students took turns reciting and translating the poem “Moon, Journey, and Home,” while student Bruce Pike followed with an equally captivating reading of the story “Drinking Alone in the Midnight.” A handful of readings from the works of the author, J.R.R. Tolkien also successfully bridged the gap between several cultural backgrounds present within the auditorium.

Students Jacob Raby and Samuel Hellier followed up the readings with an informative introduction to the customs and traditions that help make up the Mid-Autumn Festival, presenting what specific items make the festival stand out.

As was evident in the poems, songs and opening remarks, the moon is the most prevalent figure within the festival.

This prevalence extends to the culinary presentation, most notably Mooncakes, a rich pastry filled with sweet-bean, egg yolk and lotus-seed paste, which are typically eaten during the festival. These goods were also served to guests and event organizers alike following the closing of the celebration.

“I am grateful to the university students and the Triplett Alumni Center for this opportunity,” said Bryan, as the hosts performed their closing remarks.

Students and performers alike were rewarded gifts from Taiwan following a Lucky Draw presented by the hosts.

“This year’s festival was a great success,” Dyer said. “It is the goal of the Chinese Flagship program to heighten knowledge of Chinese and Taiwanese culture with events like these.”

For more information on the Mid-Autumn Festival, please visit the Chinese Language Flagship program website.