The Ole Miss Women’s Golf team took part in the Lady Bulldog Invitational this past weekend, with two Rebels securing places in the top 20.

Played at the University Golf Course in Athens, Georgia, the Lady Bulldog Invitational hosted teams such as Auburn, Western Kentucky, Texas A&M, Rice, Georgia, UAB and Ole Miss.

Freshman McKinley Cunningham led the Ole Miss team and finished tied for 12th at the end of the tournament. Cunningham shot a 77 (+5) in the first round and a 75 (+3) in the second round. The 12th place finish for Cunningham is her new career-best, previously in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup she finished 18th.

Another Rebel that played well during the tournament was senior Ellen Hutchinson-Kay, who shot 82 (+10) in round one and a team-leading 72 (E) in the second round. Hutchinson-Kay would end up finishing tied for 17th in her 2021-22 season debut.

Other Rebels that took part in the tournament were freshman Natacha Host Husted and freshman Maddie May. Host Husted shot 76 (+4) in the first round and 80 (+8) in the second, which gave her a spot tied for 22nd at the tournament’s end. May posted a 79 (+7) in round one and 85 (+13) in the following round to give her a spot tied for 32nd.

It wasn’t the result the team was hoping for following a spectacular week of golf where they finished in third place during the spring season opener at the Rapsodo in the Desert tournament.

But, the Rebels hope to come into their next tournament strong which will be at the Lamkin Invitational held in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The two-day tournament will be played from Feb. 14 to15 at The Farms Golf Club.