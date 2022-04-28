After two years of delay due to COVID-19, Alpha Chi Omega sorority will establish a chapter at the University of Mississippi fall of 2022.

First established in 1885 at DePauw University, Alpha Chi Omega has 146 chapters across the United States. The sorority champions “Real. Strong. Women.,” providing members with lifelong connections and opportunities for leadership and growth.

“For me, ‘Real. Strong. Women.’ is more than a tagline. It embodies what it means to be an Alpha Chi,” Bella Barney, an Alpha Chi Omega recruiter, said. “Each woman I meet throughout this organization has her own passions and causes she is dedicated to — Alpha Chi Omega equips all of us with the skills and confidence we need to make a real difference.”

In the fall of 2022, Alpha Chi Omega, commonly known as Alpha Chi, will participate in Primary Panhellenic Recruitment as a part of the university’s Greek day and will continue its individual recruitment over the course of three weeks. Primary Panhellenic Recruitment is scheduled to take place between Aug. 13-20.

“We’ll host interest sessions, philanthropy and service events, as well as an invite-only event,” Barney said.

Barney also encourages potential new members to schedule a coffee date with herself or another consultant to learn more about their sisterhood.

According to Barney, Alpha Chi is looking for women who are “leaders, and change makers” and who “want to leave a legacy on the campus of Ole Miss.”

In order to establish a chapter within the university community, the College Panhellenic Council must first vote in favor of an organization’s establishment. If the vote passes, UM administration, staff, delegates, National Panhellenic Council staff and an organization’s headquarters must work together to “make the establishment process a success,” according to Jordan Freeman, university director of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

“From there, a sorority’s expansion team works alongside FSL staff and the College Panhellenic Council to promote the sorority to students,” Freeman said.

The Panhellenic community at the university, as well as fellow Alpha Chi Omega sisters, look forward to the establishment of this new sisterhood — the 11th total.

“Greek Life has impacted me so positively,” Claire Reynolds, freshman member of Alpha Omicron Pi, said. “I would love for every woman to have the opportunity to find her home in our community. I think the addition of another chapter will enhance sorority experience at Ole Miss overall.”

An important facet of sorority life at the university is the relationships between chapters.

“It will kind of give us the opportunity to grow and learn from,” Reynolds said. “Having another sisterhood on campus would only give us further resources and tools that we can use to improve our own chapter… encouraging more relationships and learning opportunities between organizations.”

Alpha Chi Omega’s Epsilon Upsilon chapter was established at Mississippi State University in the fall of 2021. Fellow Mississippi Alpha Chi sisters greatly anticipate having another chapter of sisters in the state.

“The Epsilon Upsilon chapter is looking forward to having more sisters so close by,” Anna Grace Bizzle, a founding member of Alpha Chi Omega at MSU, said. “I can’t wait to watch Ole Miss go through the establishment process and see how their ‘Real. Strong. Women.’ flourish.”

Although the establishment process can be difficult, Bizzle assures her future sisters that becoming a founding member will be well worth it.

“Everything you put into this sorority, you will get back tenfold,” she said. “The relationships you build and the reputation you cultivate will last long past your time at college. There’s no greater reward than working hard to bring a new chapter together and seeing it become real.”