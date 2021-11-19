Peter Hernadez and Bryan Paak Anderson, professionally known as Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, finally dropped their highly anticipated collaboration project, “An Evening With Silk Sonic” last Friday. The nine track album is packed with the duo’s lyrical genius and marvelous voices, paired with vibrant drum beats that put the fun and joy of Motown into 21st century pop music.

Hernandez, known prior for his crooning love ballads like “Grenade” and “Talking to the Moon,” caught the attention of many TikTok users with his newfound attitude on the fifth track of the album, “Smokin’ Out the Window.” Both Hernadez and Anderson hash out lyrics that describe a less than ideal situation about a girl that they thought belonged to only them.

“She got me smokin’ out the window, singin’ how could she do this to me?” Hernandez and Anderson both sing.

While I can’t emphasize how much I love the song, I simply can’t write this review without acknowledging the music video for this song as well. Its video counterpart adds to the pure joy that this duo brought onto their album. The video is complete with ‘70s style sets, background dancers with cigarettes in hand and Anderson being as goofy as he’s known to be. It’s simply perfection.

“Not to be dramatic, but I wanna die,” Anderson sings as he falls on the floor in the music video.

Another top hit on the album that seems to take a different tone is the album’s first single, “Leave the Door Open.” Hernandez and Anderson take a nearly opposite approach here from their other single, with serenading lyrics about begging a girl to come over. Despite some of the lyrics bordering on silly when I first listened to them, I enjoyed this particular song because of the modern feel it had while still maintaining the fun of the album.

“What you doin’? Where you at? Oh, you got plans? Don’t say that,” Anderson sings while opening the song with his signature drum beats.

This is also another single with a fabulous music video, taking place in a simple ’70s style studio, with Hernandez and Anderson positioned at instruments among about six others. The music video matches the tone of the song perfectly, with the catchy beats, Anderson’s hilariously teasing lyrics and Herandez’s signature voice. One can’t help but sing along.

“I ain’t playin’ no games, every word that I say is comin’ straight from the heart,” Hernadez sings.

While I knew I was going to love this project since I first caught wind of it, the album’s fourth track, “After Last Night,” was one that impressed me the most. The instrumental arrangements are not only beautiful, but indicative of someone who really did their homework when researching the ‘70s and the Motown era.

“Wishin’ on a shootin’ star, say a prayer for me / And hope it comes true” Anderson bellows in the first verse.

The track also features artists by the name of Thundercat and Bootsy Collins. The latter is mentioned on the cover art as the “guest host” and serves as somewhat of a narrator for the whole album. However, he really gets to shine on this track with his own verses.

“Now, I don’t know what you did when you did what you did / But you did it, girl /See, normally I don’t stutter, but you d-d-d-d-do it to me,” Collins sings.

Overall, I cannot recommend this album enough. Despite the rumors of the two artists being rivals, this is a match made in heaven in the truest definition. Many reviews I’ve read say that Hernadez has a knack for capturing nostalgia in the best way — and I couldn’t agree more. And with someone like Anderson at his side, he truly could do no wrong. Go give this album a listen and watch the videos too. You won’t regret a second of it.