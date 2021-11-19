Vanderbilt at No. 10 Ole Miss: Catherine Jeffers

Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 49, Vanderbilt 10

Back to basics this week. On paper, on film, through word of mouth, any way, shape or form, we are the clear front runners in this game. Vanderbilt is a meager 0-6 in conference play and 2-8 overall, beating Colorado State and UConn. The Rebels are coming off of a huge victory over Texas A&M where they did not trail for a single snap.

The true test of this game will not be the Commodores, it will be the Rebels’ own mentality. The fate of this game is solely in the hands of Ole Miss. When the next game up is the Egg Bowl, it can be hard to have sole focus on the current week, especially against a lowly Vanderbilt team. If Lane Kiffin isn’t just talking the talk, he’s getting his guys’ mindset straight — there’s still a game before Mississippi State and it needs to be won.

If Matt Corral can stay cool, calm and collected (not under physical pressure, just mental) and keep his accuracy in check, it will be an easy win for the Rebels. If Ole Miss can get out to an early lead and maintain it, I’m hoping to see Corral get some much deserved rest and give some of the younger kids a few snaps. After his few plays in the Auburn game, I think I like what I see from Luke Altmyer and seeing him get time in (what looks to be) his future role, will only boost his and Rebel Nation’s confidence.

Ole Miss in a big one on Senior Night.

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 5 Ohio State: Ruby Draayer

Final Score Prediction: Ohio State 35, Michigan State 28

This will be a freaking fantastic game. I am a little hesitant to pick who I think will walk away with the win in this matchup.

Michigan State has been given a gift in Kenneth Walker III. He has proved his ability throughout this season, including a marquee win against Michigan a few weeks ago. While his chances to win the Heisman is slim, being able to get a win over another Top 5 Heisman contender will be huge. Walker has 17 of his own rushing touchdowns so far this season, so if Michigan State wants a chance to win this game, they’re going to need to create space for Walker to do his thing.

The downside is that playing at Ohio State is not easy. The Buckeye fan base does not play around, and this being a very competitive Top 10 matchup will mean that all 104,944 seats will be full at the Horseshoe. CJ Stroud has stepped into the spotlight as the next dominant Ohio State quarterback and has taken this team into his own hands despite only being a freshman. After Justin Fields left and was drafted, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether or not Ohio State would continue its dominance. Other than an early loss to Oregon this year, it looks as though all signs are pointing to yes.

This one goes to the Buckeyes, but only because they’re at home.

No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama: Aidan Gallardo

Final Score Prediction: Alabama 42, Arkansas 30

This is one of the more intriguing matchups as we approach the last few weeks of the college football season.

Ever since their win against Texas A&M in week four, Arkansas has kind of fallen off the map. Their only SEC victories have been come-from-behind victories against the bottom of the SEC West, Mississippi State and LSU.

Other than that, Arkansas has sort of lost the firepower that they possessed at the beginning of the season. Don’t get me wrong, Arkansas has no problem with putting up points. The problem is that they’re very inconsistent, especially on offense. One week, they put up 31 points and the next week, they post 16. Their defense has been good at times. Arkansas has one of the best defenses in the country on third downs and if it can keep that same energy come Saturday, this game could get a lot more interesting. But that’s a tall order, considering their opponent is the second-best team in the country.

As for Alabama, other than their loss to Texas A&M a few weeks ago, they have absolutely dominated their opponents week after week. Although LSU did keep it relatively close two weeks ago when they lost by six, the Crimson Tide defense has been stellar.

Alabama held Tennessee, one of the highest-scoring offenses in the SEC, to 24 points. The week before, they allowed only nine points to Mississippi State. And if you do manage to score points against Alabama’s defense, good luck trying to stop their offense. Alabama ranks first in the SEC in terms of points per game at 44.60. Bryce Young, Alabama’s quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate, has been playing lights out all season. Last week against New Mexico State, Young threw for 270 yards and five touchdowns. Even though it was New Mexico State, those are still very impressive numbers.

As long as Arkansas can keep it close, they’ll have a chance. But, if Alabama has another one of those games where they get out to a 14-0 start in a blink of an eye, the Razorbacks will be lucky to be within double digits.