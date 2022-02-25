On Feb. 21-22, the Ole Miss Women’s Golf team competed at the ICON Invitational where they finished in a tie for seventh place.

The ICON Invitational is hosted annually by the University of Houston. This year’s tournament was played at the Golf Club of Houston, and teams from across the nation participated, including the University of Southern California, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Michigan State and Ole Miss.

The winner of the ICON Invitational was USC, who finished as a team with a score of 825 (-39).

The Rebels finished with a score of 869 (+5) as a team through the three rounds of play.

Ole Miss played their best round of the tournament on the final day of play. They shot a score of 283 (-5), which helped propel them from 10th to seventh place and provided a strong finish to the tournament.

Leading the team was none other than junior Chiara Tamburlini, who has had a phenomenal season thus far.



Tamburlini shot all three rounds of the tournament under par and finished in the top 10 for the third time this season. Through three rounds, Tamburlini finished with a total score of 209 (-7), which put her in a tie for sixth individually.

Another Rebel who had a fantastic showing was junior Andrea Lignell where she finished in a tie for 23rd and shot a 216 (E).

Lignell played her best during the tournament’s final round, where she shot a score of 68 (-4) that included back-to-back birdies on holes five and six.

Next up for the Rebels is the Gators Invitational hosted by the University of Florida. It will be played March 5-6 at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida.