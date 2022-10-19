No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU: Lars Andersen

Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 31, LSU 21

LSU will remain competitive in this game, and maybe even dominant, for one reason and one reason only: Death Valley. For a team that has gone 5-2 so far this season, and is currently ranked third in the SEC West, only behind Alabama and Ole Miss. LSU may prove many dedicated Rebel fans wrong, as a squad that can legitimately spoil a lot of seasons moving forward.

Ole Miss looks to maintain its unbeaten record in Baton Rouge this weekend, and despite the challenge that an unranked LSU team offers, it can’t be overstated that the Rebels boast the top-rated wide receiver in the nation per PFF, two top-five running backs in the SEC and a capable signal caller in Jaxson Dart. The biggest weaknesses that the red and blue will suffer from is predictable play calling and a lack of consistency. In last week’s game against Auburn, the Rebels ran the ball 66 times, compared to only nine completed passes and two targets to Jonathan Mingo, the best wide receiver in the nation by ranking. If Ole Miss can keep things interesting, and resist the urge to revert to ground-and-pound tactics alone when things get tough through the air, there’s no reason to believe the Rebels won’t continue on to 8-0 and hold their spot as a top team in the West.

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU: Aidan Gallardo

Final Score Prediction: TCU 28, Kansas State 24

What a year it has been for first-year head coach Sonny Dykes and his TCU Horned Frogs. After a come-from-behind victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week at home, the Frogs are rolling and look like the best team in the Big 12. Led by arguably the best receiver in college football, Quentin Johnston, their offense can give any defense trouble. Nobody saw TCU’s 6-0 start coming and their No. 8 ranking in the AP poll has their eyes set on more than just a qualification for a bowl game.

Let’s turn our heads to another surprise team in the Big 12. The Kansas State Wildcats have looked great this season and former Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez has looked solid running the Wildcats’ offense. Sure, Kansas State can put up some points. But their defense is what really has carried them to a 5-1 start. The Wildcats’ defense allows just 16.7 points per game, which is good for second in the Big 12.

I expect this game to be a close, gritty game. Even though Kansas State has a great defense, I think that TCU’s explosiveness on offense will be too much for the Wildcats to handle.

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson: Caleb Harris

Final Score Prediction: Clemson 35, Syracuse 31

This showdown of the unbeatens will provide a clear path for the winner of the ACC Atlantic division and a chance to play for the ACC championship. Syracuse football is back, as the Orange are sitting at 6-0 and are ranked in the Top 15 for the first time since 2018. Syracuse is coming off of a home statement win against previously ranked No. 15 NC State 24-9.

The Orange are 50th in total offense, but their bread and butter is played on the defensive side of the ball. They have held their last three opponents to just 29 points and have the No. 8 defense.

Clemson is no stranger to big games or close ones. The Tigers escaped with a win over Florida State 34-28 last Saturday. Clemson will not take this game lightly. Syracuse upset Clemson back in 2017 when the Tigers were the No. 2 team in the country and look to do so again.

It will be a slugfest, but I expect Clemson to improve to 8-0 following this game.

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama: Ian Sparks

Final Score Prediction: Alabama 42, Mississippi State 14

Both the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide are coming off tough losses to solid SEC East teams in Kentucky and Tennessee, respectively. Bama’s matchup against the Vols was one of, if not the best game of this season to date, which saw Tennessee get its first win over the Crimson Tide in 15 years. What really hurt Alabama in that game was horrid discipline, as they amassed 130 penalty yards on 17 offensive drives, something head coach Nick Saban will be sure not to let happen again. In his first game back from injury, quarterback Bryce Young threw for a whopping 455 yards and two touchdowns against a stout Tennessee defense. Transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs contributed with three touchdown carries and 103 yards, too, but the Tide couldn’t roll over the Volunteers on the “Third Saturday in October.” Despite having future-first rounder Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama’s secondary was exposed by Vols QB Hendon Hooker. It is worth mentioning that Hooker is likely a Heisman finalist when the season comes to an end, but could the air raid offense of Mike Leach have the same success?

As for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs took their second loss of the season on the road at Kentucky, and two fourth quarter touchdowns by Chris Rodriguez Jr. sealed the Dogs’ fate. MSU quarterback Will Rogers didn’t have a “Will Rogers” type of day, throwing for only 203 yards with a touchdown and a pick. While Rogers is a very good short- to medium-range passer, there have been questions about his ability to hit the deep ball, and with the Bulldogs’ meager rushing attack, there will be a need for him to find some of those chunk plays through the air.

For me, there’s no question in this. An angry Alabama team at home against an in-division rival rolls over the Bulldogs in a four-score victory. I find it hard to see the Bulldogs getting any closer than that unless Rogers can start to hit some of those deep passes, even with Bama’s secondary in not the best of form. However, if the Crimson Tide were to lose this one, the road back to first place in the SEC West goes through Oxford.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon: Cameron Larkin

Final Score Prediction: Oregon 35, UCLA 27

Aside from Oregon’s Week 1 meltdown against Georgia, the Ducks have looked as good as any other Pac-12 team. UCLA, on the other hand, has two dominant wins over Utah and Washington. As these two teams vie for the No. 1 spot in the Pac-12, this game could come down to the wire.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks increasingly comfortable in the Ducks offense as the weeks go on. In fact, Oregon has not scored under 40 points since the first game of the season. The Ducks have won an impressive 22 games in a row at home, and Autzen Stadium is infamously known as one of the hardest places to play.

In UCLA’s wins against Washington and Utah, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had the Bruin offense looking unstoppable. The Bruins have been a nice surprise in college football, as they started the season unranked with few Top-25 votes, and they have put everyone in the Pac-12 on notice.

UCLA has not played anywhere as hostile as Oregon, and Ducks fans understand the magnitude of this game, so I expect the Ducks to come out firing on all cylinders behind a hyped up green and yellow crowd.