Well, it looks like the sports desk is taking another week off to try and recuperate after Ole Miss’ loss to LSU last weekend. So, the Daily Mississippian newsroom has decided to take over this week’s pick’em yet again. Although their football knowledge is, well, interesting, they’re determined to get their predictions correct. Enjoy.

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M: Rabria Moore, Editor-in-Chief

Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Texas A&M 21

The Rebels took a tough hit last week, losing 20-45 to the LSU Tigers. They head to College Station on Saturday trying to redeem that loss. If the Rebels want to bring a win home this week, defense definitely has to tighten up. If offense can go back to playing the way they did in the beginning of the season, they’ll be just fine.

Texas A&M hasn’t had a win in their last three games, making them 1-3 in the SEC and 3-4 overall. The Aggies have won three of the last four games against the Rebels. But the Aggies will also be missing a few key players this week, presenting the chance for the Rebels to take the win. This game won’t play out well for the Aggies.

The truth is that I don’t know anything about football, and everything here comes from a combination of what I learned on the internet and the hundreds of sports stories I’ve read as editor. But I hear that anything is possible in college football, and would I be a true Rebel fan if I didn’t say that Ole Miss is slated to win this one? Ole Miss will be 8-1 following gameday.

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee: HG Biggs, Photo Editor

Final Score Prediction: Tennessee 45, Kentucky 35

Kentucky is pretty good, but Tennessee is better. That’s it. That’s the prediction. Vols by a touchdown plus a field goal.

Florida at No. 1 Georgia: Violet Jira, Managing Editor

Final Score Prediction: Georgia 44, Florida 17

The Florida Gators have had a rather unimpressive season thus far, having lost four of the seven games they’ve played this year. In fact, against SEC opponents they haven’t won a single match yet. It kind of follows logic that against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation according to the Associated Press, they’ll suffer a pretty monumental loss. I mean, the ESPN matchup predictor gives them a 7.2% chance of winning against the team that has dominated the rankings this year. It’s football, so I guess anything is possible. An upset would be an epic thing to see but…don’t bet your bottom dollar. This Florida Georgia matchup makes me think of Florida-Georgia Line. I think it’s almost certain that we’ll see Georgia “Cruise” to a win against the unranked Florida Gators.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State: Will Jones, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

Final Score Prediction: Kansas State 24, Oklahoma State 23

A matchup for the ages. Big 12 rivals. Cowboys vs. Wildcats.

“What team? Wildcats.”

Given my upbringing, I am immediately inclined to root for whatever team’s mascot is the Wildcats, in honor of that quote from Troy Bolton in the 2006 DCOM smash-hit “High School Musical.” The voice of a generation.

To be perfectly honest, I probably have not watched a full football game since 2006… but this could be the start of something new?

Football fans may tell me to get my head in the game, while I may very well argue that their heart’s in the song, which is not what I’ve been looking for in predictions. They may tell me to stick to the status quo and predict the higher seed, even without having home field advantage.

When there was me and you, I may have agreed. But it only feels right that the Wildcats be victorious and bop to the top of the AP poll.

I may be breaking free from your average predicting, but it only feels right, and I hope you feel the same. We’re all in this together, rooting for Kansas State this Saturday.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State: Zachary Spooner, Copy Chief

Final Score Prediction: Ohio State 38, Penn State 10

Penn State does have a chance of winning, but after their performance against Michigan, that seems unlikely.

Ohio State has been dominant in every match so far. At the beginning some teams have played them close, but by the fourth quarter it’s obvious that Ohio State will win. Penn State could not even play that close to a Michigan team that has not been doing as well as Ohio State this year.

The game won’t be close and Ohio State will remain undefeated.