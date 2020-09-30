The men’s and women’s cross country teams are looking forward to the Greater Louisville Classic after coming off a successful meet last weekend in Baton Rouge, La.

Last weekend at the SEC Preview, the men’s and women’s cross country teams finished as runner-ups. They competed with Arkansas, LSU and Texas A&M. The women’s team also raced against Mississippi State.

The two standouts for Ole Miss were Mario Garcia Romo and Anna Elkin. Anna Elkin finished in sixth place overall and helped secure second place. Romo won his first career individual title by two seconds over Arkansas. In a press conference, head coach Ryan Vanhoy gave praise to Romo’s success, looking to his honors of SEC Runner of the Week and National Runner of the Week.

“Anytime you have somebody in your program who is garnering those types of honors, it’s always a big deal. We are obviously very proud of Mario. I think that was announced after the press conference last week, so I just wanted to make sure to touch on that this week. A really big accomplishment for him. He’s obviously someone that we are looking to continue to lead us this year, looking forward to the opportunity at Louisville.”

Both cross country teams will head to Louisville, Ky., to race against the University of Tennessee, Louisville, University of Kentucky and Notre Dame. The meet is set up to be competitive for the Rebels with Notre Dame having one of the strongest programs in the ACC.