Fall enrollment at the University of Mississippi, excluding the University of Mississippi Medical Center, totals 18,800 students, according to figures released Tuesday by the Institutions of Higher Learning. This is a 0.7% increase compared to fall 2020.

Enrollment at UMMC increased by 1.6%, bringing its total number of students to 3,056 for fall 2021.

Overall, enrollment at Mississippi’s public universities decreased 0.8% year over year, totaling 76,510 students in the system for fall 2021.

“This steady enrollment is a testament to (students’) dedication, even in the face of adversities brought on by the pandemic,” said Alfred Rankins Jr., Mississippi commissioner of higher education. “As each student graduates and moves into the workforce, their perseverance will benefit not only themselves but also the businesses and organizations in which they work and the economy.”

Mississippi State University maintains the largest fall enrollment among state universities, with 23,086 students, a 0.4% percent increase over fall 2020.

Delta State University showed the largest enrollment decrease, with 9.1% fewer students in fall 2021 (2,727 students) from fall 2020.

Alcorn State University, Mississippi University for Women and the University of Southern Mississippi showed decreases in enrollment, while Jackson State University and Mississippi Valley State University gained students.