Former Ole Miss basketball player Terence Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday night and charged with assaulting a woman and criminal mischief, according to police.

A criminal complaint from the New York District Attorney’s office said Davis is facing seven charges, including harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and two counts of assault. According to the complaint, the woman’s son was standing next to her when Davis allegedly struck her, causing him to fall.

The woman told police that she went to see Davis, her boyfriend, on Tuesday night. After the two got into a verbal dispute, Davis allegedly hit her in the face, injuring her eye, and then grabbed her phone and broke its screen, a police spokesperson said.

Davis’s defense attorney, Greg Esposito, said Davis denies the charges. Davis was released and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Davis is currently a shooting guard for the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors said they were aware of the charges brought against him and were gathering more information.

Davis played college basketball at UM before going undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft. He would have been the first UM player drafted since Justin Reed in 2004. He averaged 7.5 points per game for the Raptors last season and was named to the league’s All-Rookie Second Team.