On Sunday, Sep. 17, the Southern Punk Archive hosted the “Punk Flea Market Matinee.”

Oxford community members experienced live music, a film screening and dozens of unique and exciting vendors.

You can click the video above to get a glimpse of what this unique event entailed.

You can also read the following article to learn more information about the Southern Punk Archive, as well as listen to the Weekly Scoop Podcast with the organization’s founder, John Rash.

Video Shot and Edited by Will Jones