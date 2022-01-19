Baseball season is less than a month away, and the Ole Miss Rebels continue to bring in the preseason accolades.

The 2021 season was one to remember, but ended in the Tucson Super Regional against Arizona last summer. With a good chunk of the team returning due to an extra year of eligibility, all eyes will be on the Rebels to see how far they will go this year. In a preseason poll by Baseball America, Ole Miss was ranked at No.10 along with seven other SEC teams in the Top-25.

Ole Miss also received a pair of pre-season All-American nods as Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko were named to the third team.

The Rebels lost three key position players as first baseman Cael Baker, outfielder John Rhys Plumlee and outfielder Cade Sammons all transferred.

While losing those position players will hurt the team in some ways, the true test of the 2022 season is finding a way to replace two stellar SEC starters, Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund. Nikhazy was the clear ace with a 2.45 earned run average and a 12-2 won-loss record in the 2021 season. Hoglund had a 4-2 won-loss record and a 2.87 ERA. Hoglund was drafted in the first round at pick 19 to the Toronto Blue Jays and Hoglund was drafted in the second round at pick 58 to the Cleveland Indians.

The pitching relievers also suffered a big loss, specifically with Taylor Broadway leaving. Broadway had 16 saves on the year and a 3.44 ERA. Broadway was drafted in the sixth round of the MLB draft at pick 185 to the Chicago White Sox. Tyler Myers, Austin Miller, Cody Adcock and Braden Forsyth were other relievers that will not be returning for the 2022 season due to eligibility or transferring.

Eight position starters will be returning this year, including California native Jacob Gonzalez (.355 BA), left fielder Kevin Graham (.342 BA), senior Tim Elko (.325 BA), senior third baseman Justin Bench ( .307 BA), sophomore center fielder TJ McCants (.300 BA), senior right fielder Hayden Leatherwood (.285 BA), junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst (.280 BA) and junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier (.271 BA).

The Rebels will also be returning two starting pitchers from last year’s team. Derek Diamond (3-5 won-loss record, 5.26 ERA) and Drew McDaniel (5-2 won-loss, 6.08 ERA) will both be crucial in the success of the program.

Ole Miss brings in 18 newcomers, including eight transfers and 11 pitchers, who will hopefully provide the necessary aid for this season’s pitching staff.

The 2022 season will kick off against Charleston Southern at Swayze Field on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.