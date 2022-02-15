Ole Miss Men’s Golf participated in their first tournament of the spring season and ended up placing sixth on the leaderboard.

The tournament took place on the sunny island of Puerto Rico at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in the city of Rio Grande.

Ole Miss had a terrific final round that helped them tie a program record for the lowest tournament score of 828 (-36). The last time that score was posted was at the 1982 Mississippi Intercollegiate.

Sophomore Brett Schell led the way for the Rebels with a team-leading score of 201 (-15). Schell was able to finish in a tie for a career-best fourth place. He also managed to shoot a career-best 65 (-7) on the final day of the tournament.

“Brett’s great week is no surprise to us,” Head Coach Chris Malloy said about Schell’s phenomenal play. “He’s been getting better and better and got the putter rolling this week. I think this will give him some confidence that he can be as good as anyone in golf.”

Seniors Jackson Suber and Sarut Vongchaisit both shot a score of 208 (-8), under par for the tournament, putting them in a tie for 22nd.

The team will take a couple of weeks off as they prepare for their next tournament, the Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The tournament is set to play on Feb. 27 at the Cabo Del Sol Ocean Course.

Here are the final results from the Puerto Rico Classic.

Ole Miss:

T4. Brett Schell: 70-66-65-201 (-15)

T22. Jackson Suber: 67-70-71-208 (-8)

T22. Sarut Vongchaisit: 70-69-69-208 (-8)

T60. Kye Meeks: 74-73-69-216 (E)

Jack Gnam: 71-71-77-219 (+3)

T73. Ludvig Eriksson: 72-77-73-222 (+6)

Team Leaderboard:

1. Oklahoma: 268-269-268–805 (-59)

2. Georgia: 265-268-278–811 (-53)

3. Tennessee: 276-268-273–817 (-47)

4. Purdue: 272-277-269–818 (-46)

5. Michigan State: 281-269-273–823 (-41)

6. Ole Miss: 278-276-274–828 (-36)

T7. College of Charleston: 278-273-278–829 (-35)

T7. South Carolina: 276-276-277–829 (-35)

9. East Tennessee State: 276-284-276–836 (-28)

10. Iowa: 283-281-274–838 (-26)

11. Wisconsin: 280-279-280–839 (-25)

12. Marquette: 277-287-276–840 (-24)

13. Maryland: 283-288-287–858 (-6)