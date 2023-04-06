Ole Miss men’s golf claimed a fourth place overall finish at the Mossy Oak Collegiate, with Sarut Vongchaisit earning his first tournament win in his career following a 13-under overall score.

The Rebels finished with an overall score of 835 (-29) with a 22-under par-5 score and 65 birdies during the rounds in West Point.

The Bangkok, Thailand, native led the field in birdies, finding 20 through three rounds with 10 of those coming from an impressive second round score of 64 (-8), tying for lowest round shot in the Mossy Oak Collegiate. Vongchaisit’s second round score helped him to keep the lead and be named co-medalist of the tournament, tying with Ryan Eshleman of Auburn.

Freshman Patton Samuels had a strong debut at the Mossy Oak Collegiate, shooting par or better through all three rounds. A final-round score of 68 (-4) pushed Samuels to a 210 (-6) overall score to finish tied for 21st on the individual leaderboard.

Competing individually, Kye Meeks’s third round score of 67 (-5) helped him to finish tied for 21st, sharing the spot with his Rebel teammate. The redshirt sophomore found five birdies and an eagle during his final round to move him 32 spots up the leaderboard and finish at 6-under overall.

Junior Brett Schell played some steady golf throughout the tournament to finish at 3-under overall and tie for 38th place. Schell was bogey-free through the back nine in both the second and third round.

Hugo Townsend and Cameron Tankersley rounded out the roster for the Rebels, with Townsend finishing tied for 45th at 2-under overall and Tankersley finishing at even-par to tie for 53rd.

The Rebels will travel to Nashville to compete in the Mason Rudolph Championship from April 10-12. The three-day tournament will be played at the Vanderbilt Legends Club South Course and will be hosted by No. 1 Vanderbilt.