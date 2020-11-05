To close up the 2020 fall season, the Ole Miss men’s tennis team will travel to Athens, Ga. for the Southern Intercollegiate Championships on Nov. 6-8.

This marks the first time this season that the Rebels will take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Last year, the Bulldogs pulled a 4-1 over the Rebels, making it the first drop of a conference game during the 2019-2020 season. The match was the second to last match of the spring season due to COVID-19 cancellations.

At the time, senior Tim Sandkualen and junior Finn Reynolds ranked No. 17 in the nation for doubles and beat No. 15 Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink 7-3 for the only victory of the match-ups.

In the most recent tournament, the Rebels won four matches with two being in singles and doubles. Senior Tim Sandkualen won two matches over the course of the Bulldog Challenge tournament with his victory over Mississippi State’s Nemanja Malesevic, 6-1, 0-6, 7-5, rounding out the Rebels on the last day of the tourney.

The second day of the tournament resulted in one victory out of four matches from Sandkualen after he defeated LSU’s Ronald Hohmann 7-6(4), 6-4.

The final fall tournament will start on Nov. 6-8 with all-day matches.